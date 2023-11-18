Home

IND vs AUS Live Streaming ODI World Cup 2023 Final for Free: Where to Watch India vs Australia Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV and Laptop

IND vs AUS Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch India vs Australia CWC 2023 Final Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

India vs Australia Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

IND vs AUS Live Streaming ODI World Cup 2023 Final for Free: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Pat Cummins’ Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19. The IND vs AUS final is receiving all the hype and it is being seen as the rematch for the famous 2003 World Cup final. India has been undefeated in the mega-tournament so far and the Aussies have been on a 8-match win streak after losing their first two games.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 final match start?

The India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 final match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

Where will India vs Australia final ODI World Cup 2023 match Played?

India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 final match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

How we can watch India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live telecast of the India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 final match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

How we can Free Live Stream India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 final match online?

The India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 final match Free Live Streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For all the latest updates from Kolkata stay tuned to India.com.

Watch India vs Australia Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

IND vs AUS Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

