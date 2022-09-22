India vs Australia 2nd T20 LIVE Streaming, VCA Jamtha Stadium, Nagpur : After losing the 1st T20I against Australia India side look for a winning start as Rohit & Co. face Australia for the 2nd T20I in Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Maharashtra. India is playing with the T20 World Cup 2022 squad but in the first game star bowler Jasprit Bumrah and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was not in the playing XI. The thrashing of senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar by the Australian batters in the death overs has re-ignited concerns over India’s bowling having the arsenal to do well in the death overs.Also Read - Shark Tank India Judge Ashneer Grover Meets Virat Kohli Ahead of 2nd T20I at Nagpur, Shares Common Passion For ‘Ben Stokes’ - VIRAL PIC

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I online and on TV in India.

Where will the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 take place?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will take place at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Return in Rohit Sharma-Led India's Playing XI During 2nd T20I at Nagpur vs Australia Could Change Fortunes

India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Match TV Channel?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 on TV in India?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 Start in India?

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will start at September 23, Friday 7:30 PM IST.



