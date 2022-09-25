India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: India will be hoping their key bowlers, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, are back to their best when the hosts take on Australia in the series-deciding third T20 International here on Sunday. India were able to plug the gaps in Nagpur to level the three-match series with a comprehensive win in the eight-over-a-side contest. But they will need their bowlers, especially Harshal and Chahal, to overcome their struggles ahead of the T20 World Cup. Both teams will try to iron out the chinks in their armours and come on top, as a series win this close to World Cup will be a real moral booster.Also Read - Virat Kohli's EPIC Reaction When Nagpur Fans Yell 'RCB, RCB' During Ind-Aus T20I Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 3rd T20I online and on TV in India. Also Read - IND vs AUS Today Match Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Australia 3rdT20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7 PM IST September 25, Sunday

Where will the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022 take place?

India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Also Read - India vs Singapore, Hung Thinh Tournament Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Match TV Channel?

India vs Australia 3rd T20I match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022 on TV in India?

India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022 Start in India?

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will start on September 25, Friday 7:00 PM IST.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.