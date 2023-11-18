Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: All You Need to Know About CLOSING CEREMONY
LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: All You Need to Know About CLOSING CEREMONY

LIVE BUZZ - Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023, Ahmedabad: India take on Australia in the final on Sunday at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium.

Published: November 18, 2023 9:04 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Australia ODI WC Final LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: So yes, we finally have our two finalists – India and Australia. The two cricketing heavyweights will go head-to-head in the ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It would be a repeat of the 2003 WC final in which India lost. Having had an unbeaten run in the competition, India will start firm favourites and it will take Australia a lot to edge the home side. All in all, a cracker in store for the fans.

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:29 AM IST

    Robin Uthappa: ” Shreyas Iyer was X, Y and Z factor and I told my wife and son that I reckon next captain of team India is going to be Shreyas Iyer”.

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:14 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma was 16, and Pat Cummins, 9, when Australia and India lasted contested in a World Cup final – way back in 2003!

  • Nov 18, 2023 8:45 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: The Suryakiran Acrobatic Team of the Indian Airforce will kick-start with an air show at 12:30 PM IST for 10 minutes. At the half-time break around 5:30 PM IST, there will be a felicitation ceremony of all the ICC World Cup winning captains.

  • Nov 18, 2023 8:40 AM IST

  • Nov 18, 2023 8:28 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Despite being overwhelming favourites, India would be cautious and aware that on their day, this Australian team can beat anyone.

  • Nov 18, 2023 8:05 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma focused on close-in slip catching as the pitch for the IND vs AUS final is expected to be a slow surface with low bounce.

  • Nov 18, 2023 8:01 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Akasa, Charan, Pritam, Jonita, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra will look to set the stage on fire during the Closing Ceremony tomorrow.

  • Nov 18, 2023 7:57 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Why there was no ICC representative? As per a PTI report, ICC pitch consultant Andy Atkinson arrived only on Friday evening and will oversee proceedings on Saturday.

  • Nov 18, 2023 7:56 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: BCCI’s chief of groundstaff Ashish Bhowmick led the pitch preparations on Friday, ordering in a heavy roller that could slow down the pitch for World Cup final.

  • Nov 18, 2023 7:50 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid had a close look at the wicket yesterday and they must have figured out how it will play out. And accordingly, India will strategise.

