Home

Sports

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Gill Eyes Tendulkar’s FEAT!

live

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Gill Eyes Tendulkar’s FEAT!

LIVE BUZZ - Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023, Ahmedabad: India take on Australia in the final on Sunday at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium.

India vs Australia ODI WC Final LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: So yes, we finally have our two finalists – India and Australia. The two cricketing heavyweights will go head-to-head in the ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It would be a repeat of the 2003 WC final in which India lost. Having had an unbeaten run in the competition, India will start firm favourites and it will take Australia a lot to edge the home side. All in all, a cracker in store for the fans.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.