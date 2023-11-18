Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Gill Eyes Tendulkar’s FEAT!
live

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Gill Eyes Tendulkar’s FEAT!

LIVE BUZZ - Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023, Ahmedabad: India take on Australia in the final on Sunday at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium.

Updated: November 18, 2023 12:09 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs Aus, Ind vs Aus live updates, Ind vs Aus live cricket updates, Ind vs Aus live, Ind vs Aus live updates online, Ind vs Aus squads, Ind vs Aus predictions, India vs Australia, India vs Australia updates, India vs Australia live updates, India vs Australia live cricket updates, Ind vs Aus H2H, Cricket World Cup 2023 Final 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 Final, ODI WC 2023 Final, Cricket News, ODI WC 2023 Final Updates, ODI World Cup 2023 Final live updates, Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.
India vs Australia ODI WC Final LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: So yes, we finally have our two finalists – India and Australia. The two cricketing heavyweights will go head-to-head in the ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It would be a repeat of the 2003 WC final in which India lost. Having had an unbeaten run in the competition, India will start firm favourites and it will take Australia a lot to edge the home side. All in all, a cracker in store for the fans.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Nov 18, 2023 12:09 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Gill is 31 runs away from overtaking Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI runs in a calendar year before turning 25. Tendulkar hit 1611 runs in 1996. Gill has already amassed 1580 runs this year and there is still an ODI to go – the WC final.

  • Nov 18, 2023 11:16 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: “Toss would not be as important as it is in Mumbai,” Cummins plays down toss factor.

  • Nov 18, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: “It will be a huge win, if we can get it. It would be a huge pleasure if I could lift the trophy with this bunch of talented guys,” Cummins said.

  • Nov 18, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: “Our different players stand up at different times in big matches. No injury issues in our side,” Cummins on the Australian side.

  • Nov 18, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: “India is a very good side. The crowd is obviously going to be pretty one sided,” Cummins on Team India and the full-house at the Narendra Modi stadium.

  • Nov 18, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: “Looks pretty good pitch, it has been used before in the tournament. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelewood should come good in Final,” Cummins said at the PC today.

  • Nov 18, 2023 10:52 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Australian captain Pat Cummins would be addressing the press anytime now. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates.

  • Nov 18, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Just before the final training session today, both the captains will address the media. We are expecting it happens at around 3-5 PM today.

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:55 AM IST

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:54 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: muchwow! Members of the transgender community in Prayagraj performed a special prayer for Team India’s victory in the World Cup final.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.