LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Not Rohit, Kohli, Shami; Gambhir Picks ‘Biggest Gamechanger’

Published: November 17, 2023 9:12 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: So yes, we finally have our two finalists – India and Australia. The two cricketing heavyweights will go head-to-head in the ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It would be a repeat of the 2003 WC final in which India lost. Having had an unbeaten run in the competition, India will start firm favourites and it will take Australia a lot to edge the home side. All in all, a cracker in store for the fans.

  • Nov 17, 2023 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday made history, becoming the first middle-order batter to smash 500 runs or more in a single edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

  • Nov 17, 2023 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: “Shreyas Iyer would be the key for India in the final when Maxwell and Zampa bowl,” Gambhir explained why Iyer is the ‘biggest gamechanger’.

  • Nov 17, 2023 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: “Shreyas Iyer is the biggest game changer for me in this World Cup,” Gambhir said ahead of the Ind vs Aus ODI WC 2023 Final.

  • Nov 17, 2023 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Ahmedabad pitch curator said, “315 could be a defendable score as batting second will be difficult”.

  • Nov 17, 2023 8:34 PM IST
    Main functions at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the final:
    – Air show by Suryakiran Acrobatic team.
    – All the World Cup winning captains will be honoured.
    – BCCI officials will give special Blazer to World Cup winning captains.
    – Performance by Pritam.
  • Nov 17, 2023 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Jadeja, Kishan and KL Rahul had a good session in the nets today at the optional training. P Krishna and R Ashwin bowled.

  • Nov 17, 2023 8:30 PM IST

    Team India Training Shots.

  • Nov 17, 2023 8:17 PM IST

    Check This OUT…

  • Nov 17, 2023 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Special Blazer to be presented to all the World Cup winning captains – Lloyd, Kapil, Border, Ranatunga, Waugh, Ponting, Dhoni, Clarke, Morgan (except Imran Khan, who is in prison) on November 19th.

  • Nov 17, 2023 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: This will be the second outing for Kettleborough, who also stood in the final of the 2015 Cricket World Cup. His partner on that occasion was Kumar Dharmasena.

