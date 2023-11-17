LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Invited For Summit CLASH

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE BUZZ - Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023, Ahmedabad: India take on Australia in the final on Sunday at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium.

Published: November 17, 2023 10:50 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: So yes, we finally have our two finalists – India and Australia. The two cricketing heavyweights will go head-to-head in the ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It would be a repeat of the 2003 WC final in which India lost. Having had an unbeaten run in the competition, India will start firm favourites and it will take Australia a lot to edge the home side. All in all, a cracker in store for the fans.

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: As expected, social media is abuzz with reactions ahead of the summit clash. The excitement is palpable and why not when you have the home favourites featuring in the summit clash.

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: “Don’t think Australia brought their A-game in the semi-final. Australia are still very vulnerable, but yes, they know how to win these knockout games. India will have to play their A-game in the final, which they have been playing since the last 10 matches. India are going to be very confident facing Australia in Ahmedabad,” Gambhir was quoted as saying on Star Sports.

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma has scored 416 runs through boundaries from 550 runs he has scored in World Cup 2023. The Indian captain has terrorised oppositions with his starts.

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Virat Kohli – 711 runs. Rohit Sharma – 550 runs. Shreyas Iyer – 526 runs. This is the first time in a 48 year old World Cup history – 3 Indian batters having 500+ runs in a single World Cup edition.

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Australian PM Anthony Albanese has been invited for the 2023 World Cup Final. His Indian counterpart Narendra Modi would also be present for the match.

    In the 2003 World Cup
    Australia won 10 matches on the trot before the final.
    India won 8 matches on the trot before the final.
    In the 2023 World Cup
    India won 10 matches on the trot before the final.
    Australia have won 8 matches on the trot before the final.
    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: With 711 runs to his name in 10 matches, Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in ODI World Cup 2023. Quinton De Kock is at No. 2 with 594 runs.

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: “We’ve been around the block a few times now, and we’ve seen that with India, apart from that one game against us, they’ve played three quicks for the majority as well and they’ve been outstanding,” Josh Hazlewood ahead of the final.
    A look at the venue for the Grand FINALE…

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Despite India’s good form, it will not be a walk in the park against the five-time champions.

