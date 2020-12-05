Former Australia captain Mark Taylor gave his opinion on the concussion substitute controversy that erupted during the first T20I between India and Australia. Taylor said players should make sure they use the concussion sub fairly as the rules are there to protect them. Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got hit by Mitchell Starc’s bouncer in the final over of the first innings, the southpaw continued to bat after the blow. However, he didn’t come out to field after the innings break as Yuzvendra Chahal was named his concussion replacement. Also Read - AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Australia vs India Match at Sydney Cricket Ground 01:40 PM IST December 6 Sunday

Australia head coach Justin Langer was unhappy with the decision as he had a chat with match referee David Boon, where he looked visibly frustrated with the decision. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Surprised by 'Noise' Around Concussion Substitute Controversy, Says Yuzvendra Chahal Replacing Ravindra Jadeja Was Within Rules

“The concussion rules are there to protect players,” Taylor, a former member of the ICC Cricket Committee, was quoted as saying by ‘Sydney Morning Herald’. Also Read - IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 India tour of Australia 2020-21: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia T20 2nd T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground 1.40 PM IST Sunday December 6

The former Aussie player further said that if the concussion substitute gets abused then there’s a chance that it might get outlawed like the runner’s rule.

“If they are abused there’s a chance it will go like the runner’s rule. The reason the runners were outlawed was because it started to be abused. It’s up to the players to make sure they use the concussion sub fairly and responsibly.

“I’m not suggesting that didn’t happen last night.”

Taylor feels players and coaches should take more responsibility in running the game.

“I’ve said for years I’d like to see players and coaches take more responsibility in running the game. The laws are there to protect them and make the game better for the player. Just make sure they’re used correctly, that’s all I would say,” he said.

However, Jadeja has been ruled out from the T20I series after sustaining the concussion in the first T20I. Shardul Thakur replaced the southpaw in India’s squad for the remaining T20Is.

“The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series,” BCCI stated in the media release.