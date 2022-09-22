Nagpur: Rohit Sharma’s India was outplayed by Australia in Mohali in the T20I opener. India lost the game despite scoring a mammoth 208. While there are major concerns for the side ahead of the T20 World Cup, former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden has highlighted one of them recently. While speaking on-air during the T20I opener, Hayden said that he was confused with Dinesh Karthik’s role in the side. He said this because Karthik, who was assumingly picked as the finisher, came in after Axar Patel.Also Read - Shark Tank India Judge Ashneer Grover Meets Virat Kohli Ahead of 2nd T20I at Nagpur, Shares Common Passion For ‘Ben Stokes’ - VIRAL PIC

"I was just thinking about the role of Dinesh. This role Dinesh is playing now, for the life of me, I can't work out why he wouldn't be in their batting now. It doesn't make any sense to me whatsoever. See. I don't want to give the impression that I'm disrespecting Dinesh Karthik but he should be batting more – it's actually the opposite," Hayden said on air.

Adding on, Hayden reckoned Karthik should get more ball-time ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“I think he is such a good player that he can come in and play this exact same shot. I question the role that he is playing as a finisher. I think there is a role for him to come up the order,” he added.

Meanwhile, India would look to bounce back in the three-match T20I series after losing at Mohali. India would be aided by the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who is arguably the best bowler of the modern era across formats.