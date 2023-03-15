Home

Sports

Matthew Kuhnemann BREAKS SILENCE on How Ravindra Jadeja Kept His Promise

Matthew Kuhnemann BREAKS SILENCE on How Ravindra Jadeja Kept His Promise

Ind vs Aus: Being a left-arm spinner himself, Jadeja spent about 15 minutes with Kuhnemann after the final Test.

Ind vs Aus

Ahmedabad: A couple of days after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended, promising Australian spinner Matthew Kunhemann has broken the silence on how star India all-rounder kept his promise and gave him invaluable tips. Kuhnemann, who was drafted into the Australian squad for the second Test after Mitchell Swepson flew back home, did not have an ideal debut as he could only eke out two wickets. Being a left-arm spinner himself, Jadeja spent about 15 minutes with Kuhnemann after the final Test.

“It was probably about 15 minutes, he (Jadeja) was just giving me some awesome tips; we talked about everything,” Kuhnemann told AAP.”Nathan Lyon helped organise it as well. You may like to read

“He (Jadeja) was really impressed with Todd, ‘Gaz’ and myself so that was really cool to hear that from him.

“He gave me some good tips for the next time we’re in the subcontinent and some tips to go back home with as well.

“He was really nice and just said any time to reach out, and even sent me a message on Instagram, so that was pretty cool.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.