Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will in all likelihood host the third Test between India and Australia after a sudden spike in COVID cases in Sydney – which was initially the venue for the third Test. As per The New Indian Express report, things in Sydney have changed drastically" over the last 24 hours and that is the reason why Cricket Australia is thinking on those lines.

CA feels that Sydney is not safe to host the New Year Test. As per the report, the Indian team has been informed about the development. An official confirmation in this regard is expected soon.

"The CA feels Melbourne is a safe option under the circumstances because the safety of the players and the staff is paramount. They are in regular touch with the BCCI and the venue should be finalised soon," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

MCG is slated to host the much-awaited Boxing Day Test.

Earlier, reports suggested that Gabba – where the fourth and final Test is supposed to be held – will switch Tests with Sydney. If the latest reports are to be believed then Gabba is out of the running to host the third Test and it could be the iconic MCG hosting back-to-back Tests.

Meanwhile, India is trailing in the four-match Test series having lost the Adelaide Test by eight wickets. While India looks to bounce back, it will not be easy for them in the absence of their regular skipper and premier batsman Virat Kohli.

After the loss at Adelaide, wholesale changes are expected in the Indian XI for the Boxing Day Test. Out-of-form Prithvi Shaw is expected to be dropped along with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are likely to make the cut.