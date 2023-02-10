Home

Michael Clarke Reacts to Ravindra Jadeja Applying Ointment Mid-Game On Day 1 Of Nagpur Test Against Australia

During the game, Jadeja was seen applying what it looked like an ointment on his index finger with teammate Mohammed Siraj's help.

Michael Clarke Reacts to Ravindra Jadeja Applying Ointment Mid-Game On Day 1 Of Nagpur Test Against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show for India on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Australia on Thursday as his fifer tormented the Australia batters. But at the same time, he got himself involved in a controversy mid-game as many experts raised questions on the ointment-gate.

During the game, Jadeja was seen applying what it looked like an ointment on his index finger with teammate Mohammed Siraj’s help. The clip of the incident went viral on social media and the video has forced former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke to have his say.

“He’s bowling so much so he’s probably got a blister or cut on that finger. What he should have done there, he should have given the ball to the umpire and stand in front of the umpire while he was putting it on his finger,” Clarke said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

“I don’t look at that and think it’s a thing. I just wish he didn’t have the ball in his hand. If he chucks the ball to the umpire and does that I don’t think there’s any comment made about that. It’s just the perception. I don’t think there’s anything to it. I could be 100 per cent wrong,” he added. Later on after day’s play, it has been reported that Team India confirmed to match referee Andy Pycroft that Jadeja applied a relief ointment. On Day 2, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over after tea break but all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel completed superb half-centuries to help the hosts reach 321/7 at stumps. At the close of play, Jadeja was batting on 66 while Axar Patel was keeping him company with 52 runs as India took 144 runs lead with three wickets in hand and three days to play.

