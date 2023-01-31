Home

Mitchell Starc Provides Injury Update, Set to Miss 1st BGT Test

Ind vs Aus: Mitchell Starc confirmed he is going to miss the first Test against India in Nagpur due to an injury.

AUS v SA, 2nd Test: Mitchell Starc In Doubt For Third Test Due To Finger Injury

Melbourne: In what would come as a massive setback for Australia, premier pacer Mitchell Starc confirmed he is going to miss the first Test against India in Nagpur due to an injury. Starc has not completely recovered from his finger injury. The veteran pacer picked up the injury during the second Test versus South Africa recently. Starc will also not be there for the third Test versus SA.

During the Australian Cricket Awards, when the host asked Starc for an injury update, the 33-year-old cricketer said: “I am track..still a couple of weeks and then probably meet the guys in Delhi..after..hopefully, a first Test match win..get myself into training over there.”

“Probably meet the guys in Delhi … and get myself into training over there.” A Mitch Starc injury update… pic.twitter.com/9SyZYK0Xe6 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 30, 2023

“I guess you never really know what to expect from the conditions in India but we have a fair idea, that it is obviously going to turn. You never quite know until you start the game or decide which wicket to play on. So, it is going to be a great challenge,” Starc told Erin Holland on the sidelines of the Australia Cricket Awards.

“The team is in as good a position that we can be heading into an Indian tour. It’s exciting with the women going for the World Cup and we have a long tour of India. So plenty of good cricket to watch over the next couple of months, so we’re just wishing for some good success for Australia,” Starc concluded.