In what would come as a massive setback for hosts Australia, pacer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the ongoing T20I series against India. The left-arm quickie is set to miss the remaining two T20Is due to illness in the family. With the hosts trailing 0-1 in the three-match T20I series, it would be interesting to see who would replace him.

Starc left the Australian team bio-bubble having been informed about a family illness and it hasn't been confirmed yet when he will rejoin the squad.

Australian Test squad is due to link up in Adelaide next week ahead of the pink ball match which gets underway on December 17.

“There is nothing in the world more important than family and in this case, Mitch is no exception,” cricket.com.au quoted Australian men’s team Head Coach Justin Langer as saying.

“We will give Mitch all the time he needs and welcome him back into the squad with open arms whenever he feels the time is right for him and his family,” he added.

Earlier, star batsman David Warner and bowler Ashton Agar were ruled out with injury while pacer Pat Cummins was rested to prepare for the Test matches.

On Saturday, Nathan Lyon was added to the T20 squad. However, no replacement for Starc has been made given Andrew Tye and Daniel Sams are already in the side.

India made a winning start to the three-match T20I series as they beat Australia by 11 runs in the first T20I in Canberra on Friday. The second T20I between the two teams will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.