India speedster Mohammed Shami removed Ashton Turner and Pat Cummins in consecutive balls in the 44th over in the second ODI at Rajkot on Friday. Both the dismissals came of lethal yorkers.

First, it was Turner who looked to make room for himself to go over covers but was cleaned up as he missed the ball. Off the very next ball, Cummins was bowled off a pacy yorker as he could not get his bat down on time.

Shami was on a hat-trick and he came perilously close to doing that but that did not happen as Starc survived a leg-before appeal. India had exhausted their reviews which did not help.

The two wickets put India in the driver’s seat in the must-win encounter:

Eventually, India won the match by 36 runs and with the comprehensive win they level the series and set up a mouthwatering decider at Bengaluru. Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three for 77 runs. Saini, Jadeja and Kuldeep picked two wickets apiece. Bumrah also picked up a solitary wicket.

“We live in the days of social media and the panic button was pressed too early. It’s important to not leave someone like KL out. You saw how he batted today. This is probably the best he’s played at the international level,” said India skipper Virat Kohli at the post-match presentation.

“It’s been tough four-five months after World Cup, but now I’m getting back in rhythm and bowling really well. Bowled six overs initially, they were batting well both Marnus and Smith. When I came back for the last spell, I was looking for wickets. Found that wicket was slow. Later on, the ball gets softer too. So it’s difficult to hit if I bowl slower. Think I’m bowling at the perfect pace and in good areas,” said Kuldeep after the win.