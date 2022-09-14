Mumbai: In 16 games in the IPL, Mohammed Shami picked up 20 wickets at an economy of eight runs per and an average of 18.30. Despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, Shami was ignored during the Asia Cup T20 tournament, and that raised eyebrows after India could not even make the final. The third seamer was missing and that backfired as Avesh Khan went for plenty. Plaudits did ask the question about why not consider Shami also because he was a key player for the Gujarat Titans side in their maiden IPL triumph.Also Read - Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill to Umran Malik - Ex-IND Captain Dilip Vengsarkar Names 3 Players Who Could Have Been Picked

He has now been picked for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia. Now, he surely needs to play all games if the side is contemplating having him in the playing XI at the T20 World Cup stage. In all probability, he would be rusty and hence needs to get back match practice as that would help his rhythm. Shami has experience on his side and that could make all the difference. Against Australia, it would possibly be the last chance for a bowler like Shami to get back in the groove. Also Read - Not Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul as Openers; Wasim Jaffer Suggests Unique Playing XI For India

Mohali would host the opener and then the players shift to Nagpur and Hyderabad respectively for the remaining two games. All matches would start at 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - Salman Butt Puts Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizawan, Says Would've Been More Destructive If Fitness Levels Were Like Virat Kohli

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.