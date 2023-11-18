Home

IND Vs AUS: Mohammed Shami Threat On Australia’s Mind, Admits Pat Cummins Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023 Final

Mohammed Shami is the current highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cup 2023 with 23 wickets in six matches.

Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking one of his seven wickets against New Zealand. (Image: PTI)

Ahmedabad: Mohammed Shami will pose a ‘big threat’ to the Australian team in the ODI World Cup 2023 final, admitted captain Pat Cummins on Saturday. The Indian pacer rose above everyone in the tournament. Drafted in the playing XI midway after Hardik Pandya was ruled out, Shami has been a nightmare for the opposition with 23 wickets in just six matches, including three five-wicket hauls – two against New Zealand (league stage and semifinal).

After a match-winning 7/57 in the semifinal against New Zealand, Shami threat will be on every Australian’s mind. “Mohammed Shami is a big threat, India are a pretty well-rounded side,” Cummins said during the pre-match press conference.

While India have been the only undefeated side in the tournament, Australia started with two losses before winning eight matches on the bounce.

