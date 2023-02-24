Home

MS Dhoni in 2019, Harmanpreet Kaur in 2023 – Virender Sehwag Draws Parallels of World Cup Runouts That Broke Hearts

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and drew a parallel between the Harmanpreet runout with the runout of MS Dhoni in the 2019 World Cup.

Cape Town: With captain Harmanpreet Kaur there in the middle on Thursday during the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final, India looked like they were cruising against Australia. But then, one run out and things changed. Harmanpreet was unlucky as the bat got stuck in the pitch and she could not get over the line and was run out. Former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and drew a parallel between the Harmanpreet runout with the runout of MS Dhoni in the 2019 World Cup.

“Match winner at the crease and Run out in a semi-final. We have had this heartbreak before. Sad to see India out. Were running away with the game but Australia proved again why they are a v difficult side to beat. Well tried girls,” Sehwag’s tweet read.

Match winner at the crease and Run out in a semi-final. We have had this heartbreak before. Sad to see India out. Were running away with the game but Australia proved again why they are a v difficult side to beat. Well tried girls #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/wNsVc3vb2D — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 23, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Harmanpreet scored a valuable 52 off 24 balls. The time till she was in the middle, India was in control of the 173 chase. Things changed after her dismissal.

“Can’t be unluckier than this, to get that momentum back when me and Jemi were batting. And to lose after that, we didn’t expect this today. The way I got runout, can’t be unluckier than that,” Harmanpreet on her run out at the post-match presentation.

