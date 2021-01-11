While fans are worried about the fact injured Ravindra Jadeja will bat or not on day five at SCG on Monday, Indian pacer Navdeep Saini won hearts with his gesture towards the all-rounder. Jadeja – who has injured his thumb – was seen getting help from Saini in the SCG player’s balcony. Saini helped Jadeja by peeling his banana while he was beside him with his pads and gloves on. Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Today's Match Between IND vs AUS Live Score And Updates SCG: Pujara, Pant Miss Centuries; Ashwin-Vihari Key in 407 Chase

Here is the video that is winning hearts:

Jadeja – who was the star for India on day one – picked up an injury while batting on three at SCG. Jadeja chipped in with a crucial 28 off 37 balls in India’s first essay at SCG and remained unbeaten.

Reports suggest that Jadeja – who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series – would bat with a pain killer if needed.

It is believed that the all-rounder may also miss the England series which takes place after the completion of the Australia tour.

Jadeja has been an indispensable player for India in all three formats and is arguably the best all-rounder in the world today. He can pick wickets, score runs, and is probably the best fielder in the world.

At the time of filing the copy, India was in a spot of bother as they have lost five wickets and need 108 more to win. Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari are fighting it in the middle.

There is plenty of time for all three results to take place. With the series locked at 1-1, the next hour could decide the fate of the four-match Test series.