Home

Sports

Not Ravi Ashwin or Kuldeep Yadav; Australia Looking at Axar Patel as Biggest Threat During BGT

Not Ravi Ashwin or Kuldeep Yadav; Australia Looking at Axar Patel as Biggest Threat During BGT

Ind vs Aus: And they are also closely looking at Axar Patel's footage closely as they believe he could be the biggest threat.

India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Twitter)

Nagpur: With exactly a week to go for the first Test against India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Pat Cummins-led Australian team knows this would be an acid test for them. As per reports, the Australian team is preparing very well and leaving no stone unturned ahead of the four-match Test series. A report in the Sunday Morning Herald claims that the Australian team is preparing to play spin well. And they are also closely looking at Axar Patel’s footage closely as they believe he could be the biggest threat.

The Indian team will assemble in Nagpur today from Ahmedabad.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

The first Test against Australia takes place in Nagpur on February 9.

Meanwhile, a sensational maiden T20I century by Shubman Gill (126 not out off 63) followed by a dominating performance by the bowlers led India to a massive 168-run win in the third and final T20I and 2-1 series victory over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Wednesday.