Team India Fielding Coach T. Dilip CONFIRMS Shreyas Iyer Will Not Be Taking Part In ODI Series Against Australia

Team India Fielding Coach T. Dilip CONFIRMS Shreyas Iyer Will Not Be Taking Part In ODI Series Against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India fielding coach, T. Dilip has confirmed that Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the ODI series against Australia as he struggles with a back injury that kept him most part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

“Injuries are a part and parcel of the game,” said Dilip in the Pre-Series Press Conference.

“We have the best medical facilities and they are well-equipped, and our medical team and NCA medical team are in coordination”, he added.

“Regarding Shreyas, he’s been ruled out of this series. And further updates, we’ll let you know as and when we know it”, Dilip concluded.

India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 and finally booked a place in the World Test Championship Final in June against the Aussies.

It has been also doing the rounds that the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper will also miss the initial stages of the IPL and Rinku Singh is likely to be the new captain in his absence.

India are yet to announce Iyer’s replacement for the upcoming 50-over series. Hardik Pandya will be leading the 1st ODI in absence of Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai Indians captain will be back for the remaining two ODIs.

Australia

Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

