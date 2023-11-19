Pitch Invader at Narendra Modi Stadium: ‘Came to Meet Virat Kohli’

Home

Ind vs Aus: The invader's name is John and he is from Australia. He claimed to be a Virat Kohli fan as well.

Pitch Invader, Virat Kohli Fan, ODI World Cup 2023 final, Ind vs Aus (Image: X)

Ahmedabad: There was a breach of security at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday during the ODI World Cup 2023 final. A Palestinian supporter invaded the pitch while the match was on. Soon, he was arrested and taken off the ground. As per a report, the invader’s name is John and he is from Australia. He claimed to be a Virat Kohli fan as well.

The field invader said: “My name is John, I’m from Australia. I came to meet Virat Kohli and I support Palestine”.

The invader, who was wearing a T-shirt that read ‘Stop Bombing Palestine’ on the front and ‘Free Palestine’ on the back, reportedly attempted to hug India batter Virat Kohli after making his way into the field of play.

Kohli, too, looked unhappy with the invader as security immediately came into action and got hold of him.

Police have arrested that fan from Ahmedabad as they breached the security protocols. India batter Virat Kohli went past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to go second on the list of most runs in ODI World Cups during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia on Sunday.

Moreover, India skipper Rohit Sharma crossed Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara in the list to go fourth.

While Kohli surpassed Ponting with 1744 runs in 37 innings, Rohit surpassed Sangakkara with 1560 runs in 28 innings.

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, with 2278 runs in 44 innings, sits top, while Australia’s former captain Ponting is in third with 1743 runs in 42 innings.

