IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023 Final: Harbhajan Singh Takes Dig At Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty; Says ‘Don’t Know How…’

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh found himself in a huge controversy over the remarks he made in the commentary of the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19. The spinner questioned the cricketing knowledge of Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty.

“I don’t know if they’re talking about cricket or films, I don’t think they know much about cricket,” Harbhajan Singh said while commentating. Now the former cricketer is facing a lot of backlash over his comments on social media.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s gritty half-centuries powered India to 240 against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Australia put on a stunning display of tight and belligerent bowling to bundle out India for 240 after pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins broke the back of the hosts’ batting line-ups early in the innings.

Rahul scored the most for India with 66 runs off 107 deliveries, while Kohli played a fine knock of 54 runs after Rohit Sharma’s 47-run knock set a solid platform for his team.

