IND Vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023: Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough Named On-Field Officials For Final

Hosts India will be taking on five-time champions Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final o November 19 (Sunday) in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: The English duo of Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough have been named the on-field umpires for the all-important ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Joel Wilson will be managing the Third Umpire duties while Chris Gaffaney will act as Fourth Umpire. Andy Pycroft will be the match referee.

