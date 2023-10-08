Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Dives Acrobatically To Dismiss Mitchel Marsh Enroute Unique Record – WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli Dives Acrobatically To Dismiss Mitchel Marsh Enroute Unique Record – WATCH VIDEO

India are playing Australia in their ODI World Cup 2023 opener in Chennai on Sunday.

Virat Kohli takes a stunning catch during IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match on Sunday. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli dived acrobatically to his wrong side as he plucked a stunner to dismiss Mitchel Marsh off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Sunday. The incident happened during the third over of the match, when Marsh hanged his bat against Bumrah’s short of the length delivery, but the ball took an outside edge to take it with his two hands.

Trending Now

You may like to read

With this catch, Kohli recorded the most catches for India in ODI World Cups as a fielder. He leads the table with 15 catches in ODI World Cups ahead of Anil Kumble (14), Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar (both 12). Earlier, Australia captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first against India after winning the toss. Talented

India opener Shubman Gill, who is down with dengue, could not recover in time and left-handed Ishan Kishan has been drafted in as his replacement. “He (Shubman Gill) hasn’t recovered in time. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting,” Rohit said at the toss. Playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES