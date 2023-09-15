Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND vs Aus ODIs Tickets Go Live: Here Is How to Book Your Ticket For Mohali Clash

IND vs Aus ODIs Tickets Go Live: Here Is How to Book Your Ticket For Mohali Clash

India will play three match ODI series against against Australia ahead of ODI World Cup 2023 that will start from September 22.

Updated: September 15, 2023 10:42 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS News, IND vs AUS Updates, IND vs AUS Pics, IND vs AUS Tickets, IND vs AUS Tickets Online, IND vs AUS Online ticket sales
IND vs Aus ODIs Tickets Go Live: Here Is How to Book Your Ticket For Mohali Clash

New Delhi: India will be touring Australia for the three-match ODI series which will start from September 22 and the matches will be played in Mohali, Indore and Gujarat respectively. The tickets for Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium/ Mohali Stadium have gone live and the fans can book their tickets from Insider and Patym online.

Trending Now

Ahead of the match, facilities at the stadium have been upgraded and the PCA has planned a special marquee area in the Harbhajan Singh Stand, with all hospitality services for spectators. Fans buying tickets for South Pavilion boxes and Harbhajan Singh Stand will also be given memorabilia.

You may like to read

To make it hasslefree Punjab Cricket Association also shared the process on their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and here is the tweet:

The ₹100 tickets will be available only for students at the PCA counters against a student ID, while for PCA’s life members, the tickets have been priced at ₹500 and club members will have to shell out ₹1,000.


Tickets will also be available at seven ICICI Bank branches in Chandigarh and Mohali, four private counters and two PCA Stadium counters.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>