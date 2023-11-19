Home

Palestine Supporter Breaches Security To Meet Virat Kohli During ODI World Cup 2023 Final | WATCH

The final was interrupted due to that fan and now the game has started again, at this point of time Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are on the crease, looking for a big chasable total against Australia.

Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli fans has entered the ground during the India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The fan showed up as a Palestine supporter.

The invader, who was wearing a T-shirt that read ‘Stop Bombing Palestine’ on the front and ‘Free Palestine’ on the back, reportedly attempted to hug India batter Virat Kohli after making his way into the field of play.

Kohli, too, looked unhappy with the invader as security immediately came into action and got hold of him.

The video of fan has gone viral on the social sphere and here is the clip:

Police arrested the Palestine supporter who breached the security to enter the ground. pic.twitter.com/glpqFy7X27 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2023

A fan tried to hug Virat Kohli in the World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/0NP031l6Sq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 19, 2023

Police have arrested that fan from Ahmedabad as they breached the security protocols. India batter Virat Kohli went past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to go second on the list of most runs in ODI World Cups during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia on Sunday.

Moreover, India skipper Rohit Sharma crossed Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara in the list to go fourth.

While Kohli surpassed Ponting with 1744 runs in 37 innings, Rohit surpassed Sangakkara with 1560 runs in 28 innings.

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, with 2278 runs in 44 innings, sits top, while Australia’s former captain Ponting is in third with 1743 runs in 42 innings.

Furthermore, Rohit also overtook New Zealand’s Kane Williamson to score the most World Cup runs in a single edition as captain during its Men’s ODI World 2023 final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rohit went past Williamson with his 29th run to surpass his 578-run tally, which came in the 2019 edition. He got out on 47 in the 10th over by Glenn Maxwell to finish his campaign with 597 runs.

