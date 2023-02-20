Home

Ind vs Aus: Pat Cummins has headed back home due to a serious family illness.

Family illness prompts Cummins to return to Australia

Delhi: Captain Pat Cummins has left for Sydney a day after Australia lost the second Test in Delhi by six wickets. Reports suggest he has headed back home due to a serious family illness. But the good part here is that he is expected to join the squad ahead of the third Test at Indore. In case Cummins is not back before the third Test, Steve Smith is likely to lead the Australian side at Indore.

Meanwhile, India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a record fourth consecutive time with a six-wicket win in Delhi on Sunday.

“Both games were disappointing, this one in particular. We were ahead in the game and that doesn’t happen often in India. This loss hurts. Disappointed, we were ahead of the game but we slipped. We need a review on what could have been done different,” Cummins said at the post-match presentation after the loss in Delhi.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India’s squad for 3rd & 4th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

