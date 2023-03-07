Home

Sports

Pitch Dilemma Hogs Limelight, Pics From Narendra Modi Stadium Become Centre of Confusion Ahead of 4th Test

Pitch Dilemma Hogs Limelight, Pics From Narendra Modi Stadium Become Centre of Confusion Ahead of 4th Test

The Indore pitch was a rank-turner and turned out to be disastrous and the ICC rated it as 'poor'.

Pitch Dilemma Hogs Limelight, Pics From Narendra Modi Stadium Become Centre of Confusion Ahead of 4th Test. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the 4th and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium has created a big stir as no clarity has come to light that what track, the curators will be preparing for the high-voltage match.

Few pictures has been doing the rounds on social media and it has been observed that two pitches has been covered and it’s very confusing, which particular track will hog the limelight this time around. The Indore pitch was a rank-turner and turned out to be disastrous and the ICC rated it as ‘poor’.

You may like to read

Seems like a call over which pitch will be used for the fourth Test has not yet been made. They are covering two strips at the moment #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/DgX6YF9JXA — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) March 7, 2023

Genuine confusion in Australian call over which pitch is being prepared at Narendra Modi Stadium pic.twitter.com/s2gzc4Z0fU — Peter Lalor (@plalor) March 7, 2023

First look of Ahmedabad pitch for the 4th Test match between India vs Australia. pic.twitter.com/CwlcN5LOht — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 7, 2023

Report says that a normal track will be prepared for the test as no instruction has been given as of now from the Indian management.

“We haven’t received any instructions from the Indian team management and our local curators are preparing a normal track, as we have always done through the season,” a state association source was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Obviously, (over the) last few days the BCCI’s grounds and pitches committee instruct the local curator … but, certainly, from our end, our endeavour is to produce a good Test match pitch”, the source added.

After what happened in the Indore Test, it is unlikely a rank-turner pitch would be made.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.