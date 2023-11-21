Home

Sports

PM Modi Consoles Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Others In Indian Dressing Room After World Cup Loss – WATCH VIDEO

PM Modi Consoles Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Others In Indian Dressing Room After World Cup Loss – WATCH VIDEO

India entered the ODI World Cup 2023 on the back of 10 consecutive wins but faltered when it mattered the most. Rohit Sharma's men lost to Australia in the final by six wickets.

PM Narendra Modi meets Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Ahmedabad. (Image: MI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Indian dressing room and gave words of appreciation after the Men in Blue’s ODI World Cup 2023 final loss to Australia on Sunday, the video of which emerged on Tuesday. Following India’s heartbreaking loss, Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the Indian players and personally spoke to everyone, appreciating the hard work they put in throughout the tournament.

Trending Now

In the video, Modi was seen holding hands with both Kohli and Rohit and said “Aap log pura 10-10 game jeet ke aaye ho, ye to hota rehta (You have come to the final after winning 10 games, these things happen)” before patting on their back.

You may like to read

“Muskuraiye bhai, desh aplogo ko dekh raha hae. Aaplog mehnat bohot kie hae, hota hae. (Smile, the whole of country is looking at you guys. You have put in a lot of hard work. these things happen),” added Modi. He also met India head coach Rahul Dravid, Ravindra Jadeja before praising pacer Mohammed Shami. “Shami, bohot achaa kie ho isbar (well done, Shami),” he said.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Team India in their dressing room after the ICC World Cup Finals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 19th November. The PM spoke to the players and encouraged them for their performance throughout the tournament. (Video:… pic.twitter.com/ZqYIakoIIj — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.