New Delhi: There is nothing more comforting that beginning any campaign with success. While still a practice match, the anxious millions back home will still be expecting the Indian men’s team to do well. In fact, nothing less than a win will do. So, everyone is happy on this Monday afternoon as India won their first practice game, against hosts Australia, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. The flip side of the same match was that had the Indians lost, questions galore would immediately crop up. In fact, had already started after a couple of indifferent batting shows.Also Read - England vs Pakistan T20 Highlights World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Curran-Brook Power ENG To 6-wicket Win

Mohammad Shami, the man not considered in the first lot of picks for the tournament, served notice with one over that essentially decided the match. So, as of now, he is in the good books. As for the rest of the bowlers, they seemed to rally after a hesitant start and what eventually matters is a win, irrespective of the stats. Also Read - LIVE Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: AFG Beat BAN By 62 Runs

That said, Arshdeep Singh’s late-over bowling still needs to be attended to. In fact, with Shami back in business, it would indeed be interesting to see if Arshdeep even bowls any of the last overs when the serious stuff begins. Also Read - Highlights West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2022, Group Stage: Scots Beat Windies By 42 Runs

Good to see Bhuvneshwar Kumar send down an economical spell and Harshal Patel and Hardik Pandya recovered from some initial punishment well.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, the two frontliners in the spin department, were largely on point too. These two will be critical in the real tournament, with the big grounds often making catches out of what would be sixes in the sub-continent.

The same lesson needs to go be registered by the batters as well. While it is presumptuous to think that players like Rohit Sharma and the rest are not aware of the differences, including the much bigger boundaries in Australia, several played in the air and fell well within the ground.

Some fell in the gaps, but most were held. That is where the difference could be in dealing with the bowling, fast or spin.

Playing in the air has to be a complete job. If a batter thinks he is going to whack it, he has to put everything into it. Equally, finding the yawning gaps in the ground and converting ones into twos and so on, will be absolutely critical.

Problem is, not one batter can match with Virat Kohli when it comes to running between the wickets. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya possibly come closest but the rest will struggle to keep up. This could indeed be an issue. Playing big shots against bowlers like Shadab Khan or Adam Zampa won’t be a cakewalk by any means, so quick traversing of the tracks is a must. But well begun is half done, as they say. Can’t take a practice match too seriously either, so take the good things and address the weaker points. No reason to go too euphoric with this win.

Or go into depression if they lost, for that matter.