Home

Sports

IND vs AUS: Rahul Dravid Reveals Why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Rested For First 2 ODIs Against Australia

IND vs AUS: Rahul Dravid Reveals Why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Rested For First 2 ODIs Against Australia

Team India will play three match ODI series against Australia ahead of the ODI World Cup which will start from September 22.

IND vs AUS: Rahul Dravid Reveals Why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Rested For First 2 ODIs Against Australia

New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid revealed why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not play in the first two ODIs against Australia which will start from September 22 and the first match will be played in Mohali.

Trending Now

In the absence of Rohit, KL Rahul will lead team India, Ravichandran Ashwin has also made a comeback in ODIs in place of injured Axar Patel.

You may like to read

Dravid revealed that the team wants both Kohli and Rohit to be mentally and physically fresh ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup.

“The team wants Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fresh both physically and mentally for the World Cup hence they were rested for the first two ODIs” said Dravid on Jio Cinema.

Dravid also hinted that Suryakumar Yadav who is the part of Indian squad for first two ODIs will also feature in the playing XI against Australia.

“We completely back Suryakumar Yadav, we believe he will turn it around in ODI, will be getting opportunity in the first 2 ODI” added Dravid.

Dravid also said that Ashwin was always in plans if there will be any injury issue in the squad and he can also bat at number 8.

“The experience of Ashwin is good for us, he can contribute with the bat at 8 and he was always in plans if there was an injury issue”.

Ruturaj Gaikwad who will lead team India is Asian Games is also the part of Indian squad for the first two ODIs against Australia.

India’s squad for first two ODIs vs Australia:

KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar

India’s Squad for third ODI vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, R. Ashwin

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES