Ravi Shastri Hails Cheteshwar Pujara, Says ‘It Is The One Wicket Australia Want In Border-Gavaskar Trophy’

New Delhi: Former India coach Ravi Shastri lavished praise on Cheteshwar Pujara, Shastri believes that he is the one wicket Australia will look to pick up in Border- Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

“Against Australia, they are brave heart, Chesteshwar Pujara Played a massive massive role that is one wicket they want he will frustrate Australia,” said Shastri.

When asked about the predicted playing XI legendary cricketer said that he cannot predict he will tell after knowing the pitch conditions.

“Never Predict a playing XI till I see the pitch. It will be three spinners Ashwin Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav Keeper will be the person who will be good with gloves than with bat. Suryakumar Yadav is on the cards”

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has who met with an accident while going to his hometown, he is likely to be out of action for an year or long.

Ian Chappell also believes that Pant’s loss is a big blow to India. “Pant is a player who can awake the captain in night, India will miss him”.

India cricket team is currently in Nagpur practicing for the first test match against Australia which will start from February 09.

