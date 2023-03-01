Home

Ravi Shastri Puts Indian Stars Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in India’s All Time-XI

Ravi Shastri Puts Indian Stars Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in India's All Time-XI. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has put the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in India’s All Time-XI. The 1983 Cricket World Cup Winner says when it comes to Indian conditions these two gifted spinners are simply outstanding.

“I never compare eras, but the record that he (Ashwin) has – especially in Indian conditions – would make him a favourite to get into that (all-time XI) squad,” Shastri told The ICC Review.

“In Indian conditions he’s something else. I mean, you’ve seen some great spinners in the past. He’s right up there. And the fact that he can get you runs at crucial stages makes all the difference”, Shastri spoke highly of CSK All-rounder Jadeja.

“He (Jadeja) will start to get the credit (he deserves) now. There’s no question about it. The last year, year-and-a-half, he’s been simply outstanding because he’s realised his potential,” Shastri said.

Shastri said that when Jaddu is on song, he is a nightmare to opposition batters.

“He gives you nothing and it’s a nightmare (for opposition batters). Especially, if you’re not in good form, and you are in the opposition as a batsman, you’ll have nightmares. You’ll have Jadeja in your dreams because the guy gives you nothing”, he told.

“If it’s a track where the ball is up and down, he can be even more dangerous than Ashwin. Ashwin anyway has the guy (with his) skill. But here, this guy (Jadeja) can have you on edge because one ball will skip through, one ball will turn, and he gives you nothing”, he further explained.

“His accuracy is so good that there are hardly any loose balls on offer.”

The ex India international also said people didn’t realise how good a batter Jadeja is until he got a couple of big scores in Tests.

“People, and he himself, didn’t actually realise how good a player he was until he actually got a couple of big scores in Test matches,” Shastri added.

