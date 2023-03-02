Home

Ravichandran Ashwin Goes Past Kapil Dev’s Tally of 687 International Wickets

Ind vs Aus: Ashwin's three wickets not only helped India restrict Australia to 197 but also helped the veteran spinner go past legendary Kapil Dev's tally of 687 international wickets.

Indore: Ravichandran Ashwin stepped it up on the second day of the ongoing third Test at Indore on Thursday to pick up three wickets. Ashwin’s three wickets not only helped India restrict Australia to 197 but also helped the veteran spinner go past legendary Kapil Dev’s tally of 687 international wickets. Ashwin went past Kapil’s tally with the wicket of Nathan Lyon. Kapil took 434 wickets in the longer format and 253 in the ODI format. On the other hand, Ashwin has picked up 463 Test wickets, 151 ODI, and 72 in T20Is. Ashwin is now the third-highest wicket-taker for India in internationals.

Meanwhile, Australia is still in command in the third Test at Indore. They have a crucial 88-run lead. The pitch has created all the buzz in the ongoing Test with 14 wickets falling on Day 1 and then Australia losing six wickets for 11 runs.

Earlier, Indian batters’ longstanding struggles against spin were thoroughly exposed before Australia applied themselves on a rank turner to take control of the third Test on a frantic opening day of the match here on Wednesday. Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemman (5/16) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as Australia skittled India out for a paltry 109 shortly after lunch on day one. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 22 off 52 balls.

Trailing 0-2 in the series, Australia came out with a strong resolve and purpose to end the day at 156 for four, taking a 47-run lead.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/63) took all four wickets for India including that of stand-in captain Steve Smith (26 off 38) before close of play. Usman Khawaja (60 off 147) was the standout performer for Australia as he tackled the skill-full Jadeja and R Ashwin with a straight bat and soft hands.

Marnus Labuschagne (31 off 91 balls), who was bowled off a no ball early in his innings, rode on his luck to share a 96-run stand with Khawaja, the highest partnership of the series for the visitors.

