Home

Sports

IND vs AUS: ‘Ravichandran Ashwin Is A Very Clever Bowler’ Former India Coach Hails All-Rounder

IND vs AUS: ‘Ravichandran Ashwin Is A Very Clever Bowler’ Former India Coach Hails All-Rounder

In the ongoing second test match against Australia, Indian spinners again dominate the visitors as Jadeja picked up seven while Ashwin scalped three wickets to bundle Australia on 113 on the first session of Day 2.

'Ashwin Is A Very Clever Bowler' Former India Coach Hails All-Rounder

New Delhi: Former India coach Greg Chappell lavished praise on Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin for the ongoing test series against Australia. India already won the first test match against the Kangaroo which was played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs as Indian all-rounders Ravi Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja spun a web against the Aussie batters. Ashwin and Jadeja both picked eight and seven wickets respectively.

You may like to read

In the ongoing second test match against Australia, Indian spinners again dominated the visitors as Jadeja picked up seven while Ashwin scalped three wickets to bundle out Australia for 113 on the first session of Day 3.

While talking to Rev Sports former India coach Greg Chappell hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for his clever bowling.

“They know where Ashwin will bowl One thing about plan in test cricket. You know the bowlers can beat because good bowlers want it to get into the danger zone as often as it can so it becomes your job as a batsman to find ways to get them away from that area”, said Chappell.

“You can guarantee that Smith and Labushagne will have done their hard work as well they would had spend a lot of time thinking about how to play Ashwin in Indian conditions and now have their game plan. Now Ashwin will have to work hard to get them out. We have Seen Ashwin For a Very Long time he is a very clever bowler, mixes up his pace he still hitting similar areas.” Chappell added.

India require 115 runs to win the second test match against Australia. The 3rd Test will commence from 1st March which is to be played in Holkar Stadium, Indore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.