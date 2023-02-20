Home

Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin – Probable Candidates to Become India’s Next Vice-Captain in Tests

Ind vs Aus: Jadeja has been Shikhar Dhawan’s deputy in KL Rahul’s absence on the West Indies tour.

ICC Test Bowlers Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin Climbs To 2nd Spot, Ravindra Jadeja Moves Up To 16th (Image Credit- IANS)

Delhi: The Board of Control of Cricket in India announced the squads for the remaining Tests and ODIs versus Australia after the hosts retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi on Sunday. The biggest talking point once the squads were announced was that there was no vice-captain. KL Rahul had been removed as Rohit Sharma’s deputy. So, who becomes the next Test vice-captain is the question that needs to be answered. A report in The Indian Express suggests that captain Rohit has been given the responsibility to pick his deputy.

So what are the options for Rohit?

Ravindra Jadeja: The star all-rounder has made a phenomenal return to international cricket after his injury. Jadeja, who was the player of the match in Delhi, stands a solid chance of becoming Rohit’s deputy. He has been Shikhar Dhawan’s deputy in KL Rahul’s absence on the West Indies tour.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The veteran spinner is a key member of the Test squad. He has led IPL teams in the past, but never has he been tasked with the responsibility of leading the national side. But again, given his experience, he too stands a good chance of becoming Rohit’s deputy.

Cheteshwar Pujara: India’s No. 3 also has the potential of becoming the next vice-captain. Pujara has already been KL Rahul’s deputy in Bangladesh, so he will not be new to the role.

India’s squad for 3rd & 4th Test vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

India’s ODI squad vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, W Sundar, Y Chahal, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

