Ind vs Aus: Ravindra Jadeja Passes Fitness Test, Set to Join Rohit Sharma-Led Team India For BGT

Ind vs Aus: India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has been cleared to join the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Nagpur: India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has been cleared to join the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The report on Cricbuzz states that Jadeja would now be available for selection for the Nagpur Test. The star all-rounder last appeared for India in the Asia Cup last year in Dubai. A left knee injury ruled him out for five months. His return to the side would boost the chances of India against Australia. Jadeja returned to action last week in a Ranji Trophy game against Tamil Nadu. He bowled 41.1 overs in that game and bagged a second-inning seven-for.

On the other hand, doubts remain over Shreyas Iyer’s availability. Reports claim that he is going to get ready before the Nagpur Test, but there is no clarity on that. The Cricbuzz report states that Iyer’s situation would be closely monitored.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad for the first two Tests: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

There are multiple reports that premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah would also return to the side for the third and fourth Test.

The Australian team has already arrived in India and started training in the ground in Alur.