Ravindra Jadeja’s 10-12 Hours Of Dedicated Bowling at NCA Pays Off Well on Day 1 of Nagpur Test Against Australia

Jadeja did bulk of the bowling on the Jamtha dustbowl, earning his 11th fifer (5/47) in 22 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja's 10-12 Hours Of Dedicated Bowling at NCA Pays Off Well on Day 1 of Nagpur Test Against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: Ravindra Jadeja was in superb form on Day 1 of Nagpur Test against Australia as the Chennai Super Kings man made a terrific comeback in the best possible way by a taking a fifer and toppling the visitors for 177 runs on Thursday.

Jadeja did bulk of the bowling on the Jamtha dustbowl, earning his 11th fifer (5/47) in 22 overs. After the day’s play, the 34-year old revealed that he bowled 10-12 hours everyday at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), which helped him to get back to his rhythm so that he can bowl long spells in Tests.

”I was working hard on my bowling when I was in Bangalore at the NCA. I was bowling 10-12 hours everyday and that helped me a lot. I was working on my rhythm because I knew that I have to play Test match and I have to bowl long spells”, Jadeja told.

The India All-Rounder made a comeback after 5 months after his knee injury and he was very happy with how things unfolded on the 1st Day.

”Very happy with the way I was bowling. I was enjoying my bowling. Playing after 5 months, playing Test cricket, it’s tough. I was prepared for it and I was working hard on my fitness as well as on my skills at NCA. I played a first-class game (Ranji) after a long time and I bowled almost 42 overs. It gave me a lot of confidence to come here and play a Test match”, he said.

At stumps, Rohit Sharma’s counter-attacking 56 not out put India in complete command with hosts ending the day at 77 for one and trailing by 100 runs. KL Rahul’s lean patch continued as he was caught and bowled by Australian debutant Todd Murphy after making a 20-run contribution from 71 balls.

