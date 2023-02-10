Home

Ritika Sajdeh Congratulates Husband Rohit Sharma For 9th Test Hundred, Says Send Replacement Fingers Please

Rohit played one of his best innings as he held the Indian innings together with a majestic effort.

Ritika Sajdeh Congratulates Husband Rohit Sharma For 9th Test Hundred, Says Send Replacement Fingers Please. (Image: Instagram- Ritika Sajdeh)

New Delhi: Opener Rohit Sharma scored a majestic hundred, his first as Test captain, while all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel struck fighting unbeaten half-centuries as India reached 321/7 at stumps to take a 144-run lead against Australia on Day 2 of the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Friday.

Rohit scored his first century since September 2021, his ninth overall by lofting Murphy for a boundary, his ton came off 171 balls and was studded with 14 fours and two sixes. He was out in the first over after tea, his opposite number Pat Cummins sending his off-stump cartwheeling with the second new ball.

Rohit’s 345-minute vigil at the wicket fetched him 120 runs and his innings was studded with 15 boundaries and two sixes.

After his fabulous knock, Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh took to Instagram and congratulated his husband with a witty caption.

”I love you @rohitsharma45 but send replacement fingers please”, Ritika posted a picture of his hubby with this caption.

Rohit played one of his best innings as he held the Indian innings together with a majestic effort. He was cautious, played the spinners with soft hands, used his feet and read the line and bounce perfectly. This was his ninth century in Test cricket and came after a long period of drought going back to September 2021. It was also his first as India captain and second at the VCA Stadium after an unbeaten 102 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

However, Rohit and Jadeja added 61 runs for the sixth wicket and then Jadeja and Patel raised another half-century partnership for the eighth wicket to take India past the 300-run mark and in control of the match.

