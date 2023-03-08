IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Co Celebrate Holi With Gujarat Police Ahead Of Fourth Test
IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Co Celebrate Holi With Gujarat Police Ahead Of Fourth Test
IND vs AUS: The Indian cricket team celebrated Holi with Gujarat Police ahead of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, the video of which went viral on social media.
Also Read:
Indian cricket team celebrate Holi with Gujarat police..@BCCI @muffadal_vohra @CricCrazyJohns @GujaratPolice @AhmedabadPolice pic.twitter.com/62coDkBFQ8
— Navin Desai (@NHDesai777) March 8, 2023
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.