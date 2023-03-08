Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Co Celebrate Holi With Gujarat Police Ahead Of Fourth Test

IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Co Celebrate Holi With Gujarat Police Ahead Of Fourth Test

IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Co Celebrate Holi With Gujarat Police Ahead Of Fourth Test

Published: March 8, 2023 6:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

holi 2023, Indian cricket team holi, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia, Rohit sharma holi, Gujarat Police holi, IND vs AUS Test series, IND vs AUS 4th Test, IND vs AUS Ahmedabad Test, Border Gavaskar Trophy, BGT 2023, IND vs AUS BGT, Cricket News
Suryakumar Yadav poses for a picture during India cricket team's Holi celebrations. (Image: BCCI)

IND vs AUS: The Indian cricket team celebrated Holi with Gujarat Police ahead of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, the video of which went viral on social media.

Also Read:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 8, 2023 6:35 PM IST

More Stories