Rohit Sharma And Co. Give Guard of Honour in Delhi For Cheteshwar Pujara For His 100th Test | WATCH VIDEO

Ind vs Aus: Not just the Indian cricketers, even the Australian openers stood on the guard of honour.

Delhi: It was a momentous occasion for Cheteshwar Pujara as he got ready to play his landmark 100th Test. Ahead of the Delhi Test on Friday, Pujara received a guard of honour from his teammates before he took to the field. Not just the Indian cricketers, even the Australian openers stood on the guard of honour. The Indian board took to social media and shared the clip of Pujara being given a guard of honour. The cricketer looked a little shy as his teammates smiled.

Pujara also received a special cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. After receiving the cap, he thanked his family, fans, and the BCCI for all the support.

“It is an honour to receive this cap from you, legends like you have inspired me (On getting the cap from Sunny G). I wanted to play for India as a youngster but I never thought I’d get to 100 Test matches. Test cricket is the ultimate format for me, it challenges you just like life. To all the youngsters, I’d encourage y’all to work hard to play Test cricket for India. I’d like to thank my wife, my family, everyone in BCCI and all my teammates who’ve supported me throughout this journey,” Pujara said with his family alongside him.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia got off to a good start and were 50 for no loss.

