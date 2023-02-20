Home

Ind vs Aus: After India's win in Delhi Test by six wickets, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir reckoned Rohit is following the template set by Kohli.

Delhi: Rohit Sharma has hardly put a foot wrong as the captain of the Indian Test side in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Now that India has retained the BGT for the fourth consecutive time, comparisons between Rohit and Virat Kohli’s captaincy are constantly done. After India’s win in Delhi Test by six wickets, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir reckoned Rohit is following the template set by Kohli.

“Honestly, I have always believed that Rohit Sharma is an amazing captain, but there is not much difference between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, especially in this format. Virat Kohli started this template,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“Virat Kohli has captained exceptionally well whenever he has captained this Test team and Rohit is probably following that template only. Honestly, Rohit has not created his own template. The way Virat Kohli managed Ashwin and Jadeja, it is absolutely identical captaincy,” he added.

After the win at Delhi, the BCCI announced the squads for the remaining Tests and ODIs versus Australia. KL Rahul was removed as the vice-captain of the side and reports suggest Rohit has been given the responsibility to pick his deputy ahead of the third Test in Indore.

India’s squad for 3rd & 4th Test vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

India’s ODI squad vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, W Sundar, Y Chahal, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

