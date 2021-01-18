Rohit Sharma on day four of the ongoing final Test at Brisbane did something similar to what Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith did. On Monday, Rohit was seen standing on the batting mark of Smith and shadow batting. While this has not sparked controversy as yet, it is surely bound to grab eyeballs. Also Read - Live Cricket Score Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 4 Today's Match Live Updates Gabba, Brisbane: Smith Shifts Gears, Green Steady; AUS Lead Past 200

The incident took place during the drinks break after the first hour of play on day four that was dominated by the Australians. Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 4: Rain Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Start Time

Here is the video that surfaced on social space: Also Read - AUS vs IND: Shane Warne Picks India as 'The Best Team' in This Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Here are a few fans who are already questioning the double standards:

Rohit Sharma doing a Steve Smith, shadow practicing in the middle as Steve Smith observes him #AusvIND pic.twitter.com/ci1dCwPL7H — 45 🎭 (@mu_kh_esh) January 18, 2021

Rohit Sharma doing a Steve Smith, shadow practicing in the middle as Steve Smith observes him #AusvIND pic.twitter.com/96BoTlJmDU — INDIAN CRICKET TEAM (@INDIANCRICKET45) January 18, 2021

Liked that bit where the #Hitman did a bit of shadow batting to kind of tease #stevensmith there with him uneasily looking over!#RohitSharma #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #GabbaTest — Nithin Raj (@inithinraj) January 18, 2021

Just heard on-air @sanjaymanjrekar saying that wat @ImRo45 just did (shadow batting) was EXACTLY wat @stevesmith49 did, that’s half stmt, Rohit didn’t scuffed batsman guard which Smith did & that’s point of debate.Let’s not say half stmt & make it look real #AUSvIND #INDvsAUSTest — Chirag Mehta (@chiragmehta84) January 18, 2021

In the first innings, Rohit got among the runs as he scored a gutsy 44 off 74 balls and lay the foundation.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia was looking positive in the middle trying to extend their lead and put pressure on the Indians. The conditions are overcast and there are predictions of rain. At the moment, all three results are possible.