Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma IGNORES Wife Ritika Sajdeh in Viral Video Ahead of 3rd ODI in Rajkot – WATCH

Rohit Sharma IGNORES Wife Ritika Sajdeh in Viral Video Ahead of 3rd ODI in Rajkot – WATCH

Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI: Spotlight would be on him ahead of the final ODI as he is making a comeback to the side.

Rohit Sharma, Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI

Rajkot: With the series in the pocket and a game to go, Team India’s chances will get better as they would have stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the side. Ahead of the third and final ODI, Rohit is set to join the team. The regular Indian captain was spotted on Tuesday morning leaving for Rajkot. He was with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and as he stepped out of the car, something unusual happened. Seemed like Rohit did not realise that Ritika was looking for a hug. Finally after Rohit is gone, the camera is still on Ritika and it captured her dissappointing face.

Trending Now

Here is the video that is now going viral on social space. Take a look.

You may like to read

Rohit Sharma on the way to Rajkot for the 3rd ODI. [Viral Bhayani] – Cutest video of the day.pic.twitter.com/ysOSoKjEkS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill showed his insatiable hunger for runs in the second ODI at the Holkar stadium as he brought up his fifth hundred of the year while Shreyas Iyer hit a timely ton under pressure to set up a series sealing 99-run win for India in the second ODI.

Gill (104 off 97 balls) and Iyer (105 off 90 balls) shared a stroke-filled 200-run stand off 164 balls before Suryakumar Yadav (72 not out off 37 balls) unleashed carnage to fire India to 399 for five, the hosts’ highest total against Australia in ODIs.

Skipper K L Rahul chipped in with 52 off 38 balls.

Rain stopped play for the second time in the game when Australia were 56 for two in nine overs. With the revised target of 317 in 33 overs, they fell further behind in the game and ended with 217 all out in 28.2 overs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES