Swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma joined Team India in Melbourne for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit, who was ruled out of the limited-overs contests and first two Tests, recovered completely under NCA and undergone the mandatory quarantine period in Australia before joining the rest of the squad. Also Read - Australia vs India: Adam Gilchrist Reckons David Warner Will Play 3rd Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday posted a video on their Twitter account of Rohit meeting the Indian players and team management in the hotel’s dining area. Also Read - India vs Australia 3rd Test: Will be a Toss up Between Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari: MSK Prasad on Rohit Sharma's Place in Playing XI

“Look who’s joined the squad in Melbourne Grinning face A warm welcome for @ImRo45 as he joins the team #TeamIndia #AUSvIND,” BCCI tweeted. Also Read - Team India Retains Second Position in ICC World Test Championship Rankings After Boxing Day Test Win

Look who's joined the squad in Melbourne 😀 A warm welcome for @ImRo45 as he joins the team 🤗#TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uw49uPkDvR — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2020

Rohit greeted his teammates and shared laughs with a couple of them including Ravindra Jadeja. The opening batsman also met Ravi Shastri as the head coach asked him ” How was quarantine my friend?” Both of them shared laughs as Shastri also said, “You’re looking younger.”

Earlier, in the post-match press conference of the Boxing Day Test, Shastri said team management will have a chat with Rohit, before taking a call on his inclusion in the playing XI of the Sydney Test.

“Rohit Sharma will join the team tomorrow. We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been in quarantine for the last couple of weeks. We’ll also see how he feels before we take the call,” Shastri said.

The India batsman cleared a fitness test earlier this month as he successfully recovered from a hamstring injury picked during IPL 2020. He left for Australia on December 15.

Team India is facing some issues at the opening department with back-to-back low scores from Mayank Agarwal. Earlier, Prithvi Shaw was also dropped from the team in the second Test after poor batting display in the Pink-Ball contests. Shubman Gill replaced Shaw in the Boxing Day Test and impressed everyone with his batting, while Mayank failed to score big in the series and Rohit is expected to replace him the playing XI for Sydney Test.