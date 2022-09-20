Mohali: It was a disappointing evening with the ball for Rohit Sharma and co. as the visitors drew first blood in the 3-match series courtesy of some calculated hitting from Cameron Green (61 off 30) initially and then Matthew Wade (45* 0ff 21) in the end to finish off the match by 4 wickets. Only Axar Patel was impressive in his four over spell giving away just 17 runs and picked up 3 important wickets.Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Australia Beat India By 4 Wickets To Take 1-0 Lead In 3-match Series

Skipper Rohit Sharma, at the post match presentation minced no words in admitting that the team didn’t bowl well. Here what he said, “I don’t think we bowled well. 200 is a good score to defend, and we didn’t take our chances in the field. It was a great effort from our batters, but bowlers were not quite there. There are things we need to look at, but it was a great game for us to understand what went wrong. We know this is a high-scoring ground. You can’t relax even if you get 200. We took wickets to an extent, but they played really well.” Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st T20 Highlights: Wade's Blitz Powers Australia To Emphatic 4-wicket Win

The 35-year-old praised the opposition and called some of the shots ‘extraordinary’. He even insisted that they just couldn’t take the extra wicket which could have changed the complexion of the game. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Should be Dropped as Captain - Fans Demand Return of Virat Kohli as Leader

“They played some extra-ordinary shots. If I was in that changing room, I would expect to chase that total. You can back yourself to defend 60 runs in the final 4 overs. We were not able to take that extra wicket. That was the turning point, if we would have taken another wicket, things would have been different. You can’t score 200 everyday, you need to bat well. Hardik batted really well to get us there. We need to look at our bowling before the next game.” Rohit added.

India will face Australia in the 2nd T20I at Nagpur which is scheduled to be played on Friday, 23th September.