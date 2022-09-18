New Delhi: Indian captain Rohit Sharma, on Sunday expressed his delight on talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of his comeback against Australia. It is noteworthy that Bumrah was out of action for a long time due to a back injury. In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, India’s bowling lacked extra zip in Asia Cup. Now with Bumrah back and full strength squad picked, Rohit is happy with the look of the bowling department.Also Read - IND vs AUS: Tim David To Debut Against India? Pat Cummins Has His Say Ahead Of 1st T20

The captain was particularly impressed with Arshdeep Singh’s run in Asia Cup.

“The way Arshdeep bowled was very impressive. The way he landed yorkers in extreme pressure in his first year of international cricket, it is not easy.

“He is a very smart guy and keeps things simple. We needed a left arm seamer and he has done well in IPL and then he came here and has done well. We always wanted variety in our attack and we have that now.”

In the series against Australia, India will be welcoming back pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed the Asia Cup due to injuries. While Australia are reigning World Champions and South Africa have showed in recent times that they can’t be taken lightly, Sharma is wary of tough challenge from the two teams and wants to know more about his players against strong sides through these six matches.

Inputs from PTI