Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Have Long Conversation Ahead of 3rd Test at Indore; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Ind vs Aus: Looked like Rohit and Dravid were looking at options at the venue and the shots that could yield the runs.

Indore: India captain Rohit Sharma was the star for India in Nagpur in the opening Test against Australia. He hit a century and lay the platform for the Indian win and that also set the tone for the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Ahead of the third Test in Indore, Rohit had a long chat with coach Rahul Dravid near the pitch. Looked like Rohit and Dravid were looking at options at the venue and the shots that could yield the runs.

The Indian board shared a clip of the conversation between Rohit and Rahul. Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Meanwhile, India has opted to bat first at the Holkar stadium. India has made two changes to their playing XI. Shubman Gill comes in for KL Rahul, while Mohammed Shami makes way for Umesh Yadav.

“It is a pretty good dressing room and like you said the morale is high. The guys are confident about their skills which is a good thing moving forward. We have played a lot of cricket (here) but this one (surface) is slightly different. Looks little dry and you have to adapt your skills and be at it all the time. We are there yet (WTC final) and we have to come and win this game, we have to try and repeat the things we did in the first two Tests,” Rohit said at the toss.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

