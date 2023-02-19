Home

Rohit Sharma Sacrifices His Wicket For Cheteshwar Pujara During Delhi Test; Heartwarming Act From Captain Receives Praise | VIRAL TWEETS

Ind vs Aus: Unfortunately, he sacrificed his wicket to a runout realising Cheteshwar Pujara was playing his 100th Test.

Delhi: Rohit Sharma was the star for India at Nagpur as the captain hit a century to set up India’s victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener. In the second Test, Rohit’s selfless act in the second innings at Delhi is winning hearts again. Chasing 115 to win, Rohit was looking to finish it quickly. But unfortunately, he sacrificed his wicket to a runout realising Cheteshwar Pujara was playing his 100th Test. Rohit nudged it in front of the square on the on-side, took the first, and then turned back for the second, so did Pujara and he kept running, but Rohit for some reason stopped mid-way, let his partner cross him, and walks away in disappointment.

Here is how fans are reacting:

Rohit Sharma ❤️ as a leader.

He backs his teammate.

He sacrifice his wicket for Pujara. — Rishabh Pant Stan (@Siddharth_ICT) February 19, 2023

Very Selfless cricket from Hitman Rohit Sharma.

Captain sacrifice his Wicket for Pujara♥️#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Jl3aRae2Rp — Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (KK 💙) (@Mujha_q_Nakala) February 19, 2023

Earlier, India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja registered his best bowling figures in an innings in Test cricket, taking seven wickets (7/42) while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets (3/59) to send Australia crashing to 113 all out in their second innings on day three of second Test.

Ashwin set up the collapse, before Jadeja ran through the Australian batting line-up. With this, India needed to chase 115 to win and take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Five out of Jadeja’s seven wickets were clean bowled, giving him his second ten-wicket haul in Test cricket.

